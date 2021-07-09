Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
-
Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 23 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled. The opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2021 will take place on July 23 at newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital while the closing ceremony will be held on August 8, 2021 at the same venue.
Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes.
Olympics 2021 will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. These Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.
A total of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate in 33 sports in Tokyo Olympics 2021.
India will be sending a large contingent for Olympics but with a reduced number of officials to be in line with the Covid-19 protocols.
Mascot for Tokyo Olympics
The idea of mascots was first introduced at the Grenoble Winter Olympics in 1968 but officially made the cut at 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. The mascots also bring in a lot of revenue to finance the Olympic Games through licensing and merchandising. The mascot of Tokyo Olympics 2020 is named as Miratoiwa.
How to watch live telecast of Tokyo Olympics 2021 in India
Sony Sports Network has won the rights for live broadcast of Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
Will Doordarshan live telecast Olympic event in India?
Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform.
What will be the start time for Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 will start from 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time.
What will be the start time of sporting events in Tokyo Olympics 2021?
The sporting events during Olympics 2021 can start as early as 9 am Japan time or 5:30 am IST.
Tokyo Olympics medals design
Tokyo 2020 held a competition for the design of medals which attracted more than 400 entries. The medals for Tokyo Olympics 2021 are made from recycled electronics. 5,000 gold, silver, and bronze medals were made from recycled electronics sourced from all over Japan.
The medals "symbolise the energy and diversity of the athletes." The design of the medals also represents Japanese culture, with the ribbon showing off modernized ichimatsu moyo (checkered patterns) and kasane no irome (kimono layering techniques). The Tokyo 2020 colors are added to the ribbon through more co2-friendly chemically-recycled polyester fibers. While the back of the medal features the Tokyo 2020 logo, the front depicts Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, in front of Panathinaikos Stadium.
Venues for Tokyo Olympics 2021
- Tokyo's National Stadium: Football and Athletics
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
- Yoyogi National Stadium
- Nippon Budokan
- Tokyo International Forum
- Kokugikan Arena
- Equestrian Park
- Musashina Forest Sport Plaza
- Tokyo Stadium
- Musashinonomori Park
- Ariake Arena
- Ariake Gymnastics Centre
- Ariake Urban Sports Park
- Ariake Tennis Park
- Odaiba Marine Park
- Shiokaze Park
- Aomi Urban Sports Park
- Oi Hockey Stadium
- Sea Forest Cross Country Course
- Sea Forest Waterway
- Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre
- Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
- Tokyo Aquatics Centre
- Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
- Sapporo Odori Park
- Makuhari Messe Hall
- Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach
- Saitama Super Arena
- Asaka Shooting Range
- Kasumigaseki Country Club
- Enoshima Yatch Harbour
- Izu Velodrome
- Izu MTB Course
- Fuji International Speedway
- Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
- Yokohama Baseball Stadium
- Sapporo Dome
- Miyagi Stadium
- Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
- Saitama Stadium
- International Stadium Yokohama
|Sport
|Discilpline
|Dates
|Aquatics
|Swimming
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
|Diving
|July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Artistic Swimming
|August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Water Polo
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Marathon Swimming
|August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday)
|Archery
|.
|July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday)
|Athletics
|Track & Field / Marathon
|July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Race Walk
|July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Badminton
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday)
|Baseball/Softball
|Baseball
|July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday)
|Softball
|July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday)
|Basketball
|3×3 Basketball
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday)
|Basketball
|July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Boxing
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Canoe
|Slalom
|July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday)
|Sprint
|August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Cycling
|BMX Freestyle
|July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
|BMX Racing
|July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday)
|Mountain Bike
|July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday)
|Road
|July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday)
|Track
|August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday)
|Eventing
|July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday)
|Jumping
|August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Fencing
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
|Football
|.
|July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Golf
|July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Gymnastics
|Artistic
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday)
|Rhythmic
|August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Trampoline
|July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday)
|Handball
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)
|Hockey
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday)
|Judo
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday)
|Karate
|Kata, Kumite
|August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday)
|Modern Pentathlon
|.
|August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Rowing
|.
|July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday)
|Rugby
|.
|July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday)
|Sailing
|.
|July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday)
|Shooting
|Rifle and Pistol
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday)
|Shotgun
|July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday)
|Skateboarding
|Park
|August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday)
|Street
|July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday)
|Sport Climbing
|.
|August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday)
|Surfing
|.
|July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday)
|Table Tennis
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday)
|Taekwondo
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday)
|Tennis
|.
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
|Triathlon
|.
|July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday)
|Volleyball
|Beach Volleyball
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday)
|Volleyball
|July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor