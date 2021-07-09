Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India

Tokyo is scheduled to begin on July 23 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled. The opening ceremony of Tokyo 2021 will take place on July 23 at newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital while the closing ceremony will be held on August 8, 2021 at the same venue.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes.

2021 will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. These Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.

A total of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate in 33 sports in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

India will be sending a large contingent for Olympics but with a reduced number of officials to be in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

The idea of mascots was first introduced at the Grenoble Winter Olympics in 1968 but officially made the cut at 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. The mascots also bring in a lot of revenue to finance the Olympic Games through licensing and merchandising. The mascot of Tokyo Olympics 2020 is named as Miratoiwa.

How to watch live telecast of Tokyo Olympics 2021 in India



Sony Sports Network has won the rights for live broadcast of Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Will Doordarshan live telecast Olympic event in India?



Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform.

What will be the start time for Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony?



The opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 will start from 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

The sporting events during Olympics 2021 can start as early as 9 am Japan time or 5:30 am IST.

Tokyo Olympics medals design



Tokyo 2020 held a competition for the design of medals which attracted more than 400 entries. The medals for Tokyo Olympics 2021 are made from recycled electronics. 5,000 gold, silver, and bronze medals were made from recycled electronics sourced from all over Japan.

The medals "symbolise the energy and diversity of the athletes." The design of the medals also represents Japanese culture, with the ribbon showing off modernized ichimatsu moyo (checkered patterns) and kasane no irome (kimono layering techniques). The Tokyo 2020 colors are added to the ribbon through more co2-friendly chemically-recycled polyester fibers. While the back of the medal features the Tokyo 2020 logo, the front depicts Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, in front of Panathinaikos Stadium.

Venues for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Tokyo's National Stadium: Football and Athletics

Football and Athletics Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Yoyogi National Stadium

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo International Forum

Kokugikan Arena

Equestrian Park

Musashina Forest Sport Plaza

Tokyo Stadium

Musashinonomori Park

Ariake Arena

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Ariake Urban Sports Park

Ariake Tennis Park

Odaiba Marine Park

Shiokaze Park

Aomi Urban Sports Park

Oi Stadium

Sea Forest Cross Country Course

Sea Forest Waterway

Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Yumenoshima Park Field

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Sapporo Odori Park

Makuhari Messe Hall

Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Saitama Super Arena

Asaka Shooting Range

Kasumigaseki Country Club

Enoshima Yatch Harbour

Izu Velodrome

Izu MTB Course

Fuji International Speedway

Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium

Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Sapporo Dome

Miyagi Stadium

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Saitama Stadium

International Stadium Yokohama