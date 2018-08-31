Travel tips from six US open tennis stars

The United States Open tennis tournament may have been the event that brought names like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and to New York City, but it was badminton that brought them to the 4th annual Palace Invitational, a trio of matches where the tennis stars tried their hand at the sport.

Each of the players, along with Mischa Zverev and his brother, Alexander “Sascha” Zverev, also competing in the US Open, spoke at the event about their travel essentials, the destinations they’ve visited that most surprised them, and even offered a few tips for better sleep on airplanes. Here are their answers, lightly edited.

Rafael Nadal, 32



The one thing you rely on to get through your hectic travel schedule



It helps a lot too have my family, friends and girlfriend around me. They make me feel less homesick.

Your advice to anyone who travels as much as you do (or wants to)



When you’re travelling, there are always issues that can happen so you need to be relaxed and understand that sometimes things won’t go perfectly. There can be delays, for example. For me, catching flight connections can be a problem, and I can get annoyed, but when I stay calm, I feel less bothered by what’s going on.

Tips for how to sleep well on a plane



I don’t sleep on planes. Well, not very often.

The most surprising destination you’ve ever visited? Or your favourite destination?



The Exumas in the Bahamas are my favourite. The colours of the water and the islands are beautiful. I am from a very beautiful island myself [Mallorca], but every time I visit the Exumas — and I’ve been a couple of times — I’m surprised by their beauty.

Venus Williams, 38



The one thing you rely on to get through your hectic travel schedule



Books. I am an ebook reader because I don’t want to travel with any extra weight. I read a lot of fantasy books. I am a big kid. Right now, I am not reading anything. I need suggestions!





Venus Williams, 38

Don’t think about the travel. Sometimes you know it’s going to take you 30 hours to get to where you’re going, but don’t think about the 30 hours. Just go.

Your No 1 travel essential



My dog, Harold. He is a Havanese and is 11. I take him with me almost everywhere. When he’s not there, I forget that he isn’t. I think that he’s on my bed or following me. He’s like my shadow.

Tips for how to sleep well on a plane



Go to sleep when you’re sleepy. Or, stay up the night before and have some fun. When you get on the plane, you will sleep.

Have any destinations surprised you?



Norway. I didn’t realise how unbelievable it would be. I went there on an impromptu vacation in July and hadn’t heard anything about it. I went to Alesund, which is one of the smaller cities and Geirangerfjord, which is one of the famous fjords. It was so beautiful. The water was crystal clear, and the air was super fresh. I drove everywhere when I was there.

Serena Williams, 36



Your No 1 travel essential



I have a blanket that’s soft and keeps me warm. I would also say my computer because I can watch TV shows on it. I’m always watching new programmes.

Serena Williams, 36

I am actually open to tips. I used to not have a hard time sleeping on planes, but ever since I had Olympia [her daughter], that’s changed.

Nick Kyrgios, 23



The one thing you rely on to get through your hectic travel schedule



Music is an essential for me. I like hip-hop and R&B. When I’m so far away from home, like now when I have been on the road for four months straight, my music is a go-to.

Nick Kyrgios, 23

Be ready for anything. You’re living out of suitcases and in hotel rooms, and it’s important to be flexible. It can be hard being away from your family and friends, but remember that you’re also very blessed because you’re seeing all these beautiful places and meeting new people.

The most surprising destination you’ve ever visited? Or your favourite destination?



I wouldn’t say that anywhere has surprised me, but my most favourite place, apart from Australia, is anywhere in the States. It sort of feels like home to me, especially since I am a massive fan of the NBA.

© 2018 The New York Times