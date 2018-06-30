Fifa World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal live: When and where to watch

The second match of the Round of 16 is a tasty one! Uruguay against Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi today. It is vs It is vs But it is so much more than that. It's a South American giant battling against the reigning Euro champions. But it's also the first big hurdle towards the ultimate glory: the World Cup.



Match Preview: It will be a fascinating battle with Ronaldo, at 33, enjoying his best World Cup but Uruguay the only side to come through the group stage in Russia without conceding a goal. Godin is an expert at keeping clean sheets, as the leader of an Atletico defence that is the most formidable in the European club game -- they kept 34 in all competitions last season -- and of an Uruguay side that has not conceded a goal in 2018 in six games.

Ronaldo, though, has already scored four times at this World Cup, including a hat-trick on his last visit here when Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain. That means he has 85 international goals, more than any other male European player in history.

In the last two years, he has scored two hat-tricks for Real against Godin's Atletico, having also emerged victorious in two Madrid derby Champions League finals.

But the rugged and brave Godin, who needed reconstructive dental surgery after having three teeth punched out in an aerial challenge with Valencia's goalkeeper earlier this year, has succeeded in muzzling on plenty other occasions at club level going back almost a decade.

"Godin is a star. He defends, commands, scores goals, wins titles, and does not miss a game," said Diego Maradona recently.

Today, Gimenez is set to rejoin Godin in central defence after missing the 3-0 victory over Russia due to injury.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will look to get back among the goals having had a penalty saved in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Iran. That, and the VAR-awarded late spot-kick for the Iranians, condemned the defending European champions to this tie rather than a meeting with the hosts in Moscow.

Portugal surely would have preferred that, for while Uruguay continue to produce tough centre-backs, they are by no means completely reliant on them.

This is a side with excellent, Italian-based midfielders in Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira and Matias Vecino. And up front they boast two of the greatest goal-scorers of their generation in and Edinson Cavani.

Suarez might lack the same sharpness of old, but he has still scored twice in Russia. One more and he will equal 1950 World Cup-winner Oscar Miguez's Uruguayan record of eight goals at the tournament.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teams speak: "They are a typical South American side," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

"It's not just in this World Cup that they have not been conceding goals. It has been like that for the whole of 2018. Oscar Tabarez is the longest-serving international manager. That means he has a very strong relationship with his players."

These two countries with a combined population of 13.5 million have long been overachievers on the international scene -- the last decade under Tabarez has seen two-time former winners Uruguay reach one World Cup semi-final and win one Copa America, while Portugal triumphed at Euro 2016.

And the Uruguayans hold their opponents in equally high regard, conscious that is supported by younger talents like and Goncalo Guedes.

"We will mark him with the same respect we mark everyone, despite him being a superstar," said Sebastian Coates of Ronaldo. "You don't prepare a match just looking at one player.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Uruguay 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama).

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), (Barcelona), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey).

Uruguay form: Uruguay qualified from the group phase with an unblemished record and are hoping to carry that momentum into the latter stages. The team are gelling superbly and Tabarez’s only dilemma concerns the defence, where he may make a change. The aim will be to win the midfield battle and to gamble on the pace of their forwards.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Portugal 23-man squad:

Portugal: Portugal are well prepared and hopeful of delivering a big performance against Uruguay. The team are growing in strength at the tournament but must improve in the transition from midfield to attack and get more bodies into the box in order to score more goals.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes , Beto , Rui Patricio

Defenders: Bruno Alves , Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui , , Raphael Guerreiro , Ricardo Pereira , Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Adrien Silva , Bruno Fernandes , Joao Mario , Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes , William Carvalho

Forwards: , , (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins , Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When and Where to watch: Uruguay vs Portugal

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's second Group of 16 match, Uruguay vs Portugal, will be played at Fisht Stadium on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Possible Line-ups

Uruguay (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt; Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Portugal (5-3-2): Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, William; Adrien Silva, Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Mario; Goncalo Guedes,