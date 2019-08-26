US Open 2019: When and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Roger Federer match

-
The last grand slam of 2019, US Open, will kick start on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York. With the Tennis season almost coming to an end, the world’s best Tennis players will now compete against each other for the final and ultimate Grand Slam of 2019.
22-year-old Sumit Nagal will face Swiss legend Roger Federer in the main draw of the 2019 US Open. Nagal beat Brazilian Joao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to ensure that he goes through the qualifiers to make it to the main draw where he joins compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
Prajnesh, ranked 89 in the world, gains direct qualification into the main draw of Grand Slams while the 190th ranked Sumit Nagal had to go through the qualifiers.
It is the first time since 1998 that two Indians are part of the singles main draw in a Grand Slam after Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes in the 1998 Wimbledon.