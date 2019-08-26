US Open 2019: When and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Roger Federer match

The last grand slam of 2019, US Open, will kick start on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York. With the Tennis season almost coming to an end, the world’s best Tennis players will now compete against each other for the final and ultimate Grand Slam of 2019.



22-year-old will face Swiss legend Roger Federer in the main draw of the 2019 Nagal beat Brazilian Joao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to ensure that he goes through the qualifiers to make it to the main draw where he joins compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran.



Prajnesh, ranked 89 in the world, gains direct qualification into the main draw of Grand Slams while the 190th ranked had to go through the qualifiers.



It is the first time since 1998 that two Indians are part of the singles main draw in a Grand Slam after Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes in the 1998 Wimbledon.



When and where to watch vs Roger Federer match



Date and Day: 27 August, 2019 Tuesday

Time: 4:30 am (IST), 7:00 pm local time



The tennis fans can watch Nagpal vs Federer match on Start Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1.