US Open 2020: When and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem match

The 124th-ranked Sumit Nagal will take on world number three Dominic Thiem in the second round of US Open 2020 grand slam tournament at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on Thursday (September 3). After winning the first-round game in four sets against Bradley Klahn, Nagal will be coming into the game with superb confidence. However, Nagal’s chances of making an upset in US Open is very minimal given second seeded Thiem would be eyeing his maiden grand slam title in the absence of Roger Federer and Rafale Nadal. Both the tennis superstars have withdrawn from US Open 2020 due to ongoing global health crisis, coronavirus pandemic.
When US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be played?
Sumit Nagal will take on Dominic Thiem in second round of US Open 2020 on Tuesday, September 3, 2020.
Where Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem tennis match will be played?
The venue for Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem tennis match is Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, US.
At What time US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will start?
The Nagal vs Thiem tennis match in the second-round of US Open will start at 10:45 pm IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast second round match of US Open 2020 between Nagal and Thiem?
The Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem second round tennis match of the grand slam US Open 2020 will be telecast live on the Star Select 1 and Star Select 2 channels.
How to watch live streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem tennis match?
You can also watch the live streaming of Thiem vs Nagal tennis match on Disney+ Hotstar.