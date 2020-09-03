US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal to face Dominic Thiem in second round today

Indian player Sumit Nagar will face Austria's Dominic Thiem in the second round of the 2020 on Thursday, Septmeber 3. After winning first round match on Tuesday, Sumit said he will never forget the game as it was a special moment for him.

Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn of USA 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the to progress further into the tournament. Nagal was in full control of the match and his second serve was impressive as he notched up an 85 per cent winning percentage.

After first round win, the 23-year-old Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years.

In a tweet, Nagal said, "My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes Next match on Thursday, gonna be a fun one Special thanks to my team - @vkfofficial @imVkohli @SOLINCOsports @IndianOilcl @lottosport."



In 2013, Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and Nagal came out all guns blazing in the first two sets of the match against Klahn as he registered comprehensive wins of 6-1, 6-3.

However, in the third set, Klahn came back to defeat Nagal and the match was poised for an intense finish.

Nagal, once again rose to the top in the fourth set and he gained a 5-0 lead in the set. Klahn was able to win one game, but in the end, Nagal wrapped up the match in a comprehensive fashion.



