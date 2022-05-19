US soccer reaches historic equal-pay deal with men and women teams

-
The United States men’s and women’s national soccer teams have reached historic collective bargaining agreements (CBA) with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).
The agreements equalise pay from all competition appearances for both teams as well as equality in the sharing of commercial revenue.
The agreements between the USSF, the women's players union (USWNTPA) and men's union (USNSTPA) will run until 2028.
USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone hailed the agreement as a game-changer for the whole world.
