Vivo IPL 2019 registers reach of 283 million viewers in opening week

The inaugural week of the 2019 edition of the Vivo (Vivo IPL) recorded a reach of 283 million viewers, which is 15 per cent higher than last year. Television viewership touched 33.1 million average impressions, registering a growth of 28 per cent over 2018. This includes viewership at home and at out-of-home locations like restaurants, sports cafés, pubs, etc.





‘Reach’ refers to the number of people who sampled the tournament in the opening week for a minute at least, while ‘viewership’ refers to the people watching the Vivo IPL at any given time in the live telecast and is measured in impressions.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India data provided by broadcaster Star India, the Hindi speaking market (HSM) grew 32 per cent, while the market in the South grew 19 per cent versus last year.