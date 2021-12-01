We've time to decide, SA tour is on as of now: Sourav Ganguly

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ENG vs NZ: Devon Conway breaks Ganguly's 25-year-old record at Lord's
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
-
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said India's tour to South Africa remains on schedule and they're keeping a close watch on the situation surrounding the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant.
There has been growing concern about the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, named Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa. "The tour is on as things stand till now. We still have time to decide.
The first Test is scheduled from December 17. We will ponder about it," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event. India play the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and are scheduled to depart to Johannesburg from there on December 8 or 9 on a chartered flight.
"Players' security and health has always been BCCI's first priority, we will do everything possible for this. We will see what happens in the days to come." On the tour, India play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s.
The former India captain also backed out-of-favour allrounder Hardik Pandya to regain his place in the side after returning to full fitness. "He is a good cricketer. He's not fit, that's why he's not there in the team. He's young, I hope he makes a comeback after recovering from his injury." Recently, legendary Kapil Dev questioned Hardik Pandya's role as an allrounder in the India team after he had stopped bowling following his back surgery. "Don't compare him (Hardik) with Kapil Dev. He belonged to a different league," Ganguly concluded.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor