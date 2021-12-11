What it's worth being captain: Will Rohit Sharma hit it off with brands?

Sourav Ganguly played some great innings. But he was never the best batsman in that Indian lineup. Any ranking of the time would put him fifth among the Big Five, of which Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virendra Sehwag and VVS Laxman were the other four.

However, studies about the impact on Indian cricket — the game, not matches — might put him on top of the list because of the value he created as captain. He led Indian cricket out of the sludge of a match fixing scandal and figured out a way to compete overseas. Along the way, he lofted the genteel culture of Indian ...