When off-field India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry took an ugly turn

Who: No one can build a frenzy around cricketing contests between India and Pakistan like the media can. More specifically, advertisements.

Ahead of the Indo-Pak clash in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday, an ad on Jazz TV, a Pakistani mobile television app, mocked Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was held captive and released after a tense aerial duel earlier this year. The ad spoofs a video that was released by the Pakistani military, with an Indian fan dressed in blue making tight-lipped responses like the captive pilot when asked about the cricket team’s ...