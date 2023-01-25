Women's IPL auction attracts Rs 4,670 cr in winning bids; Adani tops list

-
Adani Sportsline has bought the Ahmedabad franchise at the Women’s Indian Premier League team auction on Wednesday for Rs 1,289 crore for ten years, topping the list of bidders, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Reliance-backed Indiawin Sports has bought the Mumbai franchise for Rs 912.99 crore. The other three winners are Royal Challengers Sports for Bangalore (Rs 901 crore), JSW GMR Cricket for Delhi (Rs 810 crore) and Capri Global for Lucknow (Rs 757 crore).
In a tweet on Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the total bids received from the winners were worth Rs 4,669.99 crore. He added that the women’s edition would be called Women’s Premier League.
“Today is a historic day in cricket, as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs 4,669.99 cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder,” Shah tweeted.
The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL), he added.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:58 IST