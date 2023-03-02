LATEST NEWS
India Vs Australia 3rd test, day 2 live streaming: When and where to watch
Women's Premier League 2023 set to begin from March 4: Check details here

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League will kick off on March 4, 2023, and conclude on March 26, 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Photo: WPLT20.com
Photo: WPLT20.com

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League will kick off on March 4, 2023, and conclude on March 26, 2023. The women's Premier League is in the same format as the Men's Indian Premier League, which is expected to take women's cricket to the next level.

A total of five teams are participating in the debut season of WPL 2023. The team in the top position of the points table will qualify for the finals automatically, while the team in the second and third positions have to play the eliminator on March 24 to confirm their berth for the final on March 26.

Player auctions for the Women's Premier League auction took place a few days ago. Smriti Mandhana, the first buy of the auction, and also the biggest buy, went to the RCB squad. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the biggest overseas buys at Rs 3.2 crore, bagged by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively. Mumbai Indians also got the Indian national team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crore.

Women's Premier League 2023 Full Schedule

Here’s the complete WPL 2023 schedule:

Date

Match

Venue

Time

Mar 04, Sat

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 05, Sun

RCB vs Delhi Capitals

Brabourne, Mumbai

3:30 pm IST

Mar 05, Sun

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 06, Mon

Mumbai Indians vs RCB

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 07, Tue

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 08, Wed

Gujarat Giants vs RCB

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 09, Thu

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 10, Fri

RCB vs UP Warriorz

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 11, Sat

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 12, Sun

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 13, Mon

Delhi Capitals vs RCB

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 14, Tue

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 15, Wed

UP Warriorz vs RCB

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 16, Thu

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 18, Sat

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

3:30 pm IST

Mar 18, Sat

RCB vs Gujarat Giants

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 20, Mon

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Brabourne, Mumbai

3:30 pm IST

Mar 20, Mon

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 21, Tue

RCB vs Mumbai Indians

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

3:30 pm IST

Mar 21, Tue

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 24, Fri

TBA vs TBA Eliminator

D.Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

Mar 26, Sun

Final – TBA vs TBA

Brabourne, Mumbai

7:30 pm IST

All the matches will be played in only two stadiums – Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, both in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 Teams and members

Team: Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

Team: Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

Team: Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Team: UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Where to watch live WPL 2023 matches?

Viacom 18 has officially bought the sole TV and online broadcast rights for the Women's Premier League for Rs 951 crore over five years starting from March 4, 2023. Jio Cinema and Sports TV18 will telecast the live stream of WPL 2023 in India.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:51 IST

