Women's Premier League 2023 set to begin from March 4: Check details here

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League will kick off on March 4, 2023, and conclude on March 26, 2023. The women's Premier League is in the same format as the Men's Indian Premier League, which is expected to take women's cricket to the next level.
A total of five teams are participating in the debut season of WPL 2023. The team in the top position of the points table will qualify for the finals automatically, while the team in the second and third positions have to play the eliminator on March 24 to confirm their berth for the final on March 26.
Player auctions for the Women's Premier League auction took place a few days ago. Smriti Mandhana, the first buy of the auction, and also the biggest buy, went to the RCB squad. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the biggest overseas buys at Rs 3.2 crore, bagged by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively. Mumbai Indians also got the Indian national team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crore.
Women's Premier League 2023 Full Schedule
Here’s the complete WPL 2023 schedule:
WPL 2023 Teams and members
Team: Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal
Team: Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil
Team: Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
Team: UP Warriorz
Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Where to watch live WPL 2023 matches?
Viacom 18 has officially bought the sole TV and online broadcast rights for the Women's Premier League for Rs 951 crore over five years starting from March 4, 2023. Jio Cinema and Sports TV18 will telecast the live stream of WPL 2023 in India.
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:51 IST