World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan match reached 100 million on Hotstar

Star India’s live streaming platform Hotstar saw 100 million daily active users during the India-Pakistan World Cup tie on June 16, making this the highest-ever single day reach for the platform.

Nearly two-thirds (66 per cent) of the 100 million users on the day came from towns beyond the big metro cities. The streaming giant also registered a record-breaking concurrency of 15.6 million, the highest ever for an ODI match, marking a 1.7X increase in average concurrency compared to any other India match. Concurrency refers to the number of people watching a match on the platform simultaneously.





Hotstar has recorded concurrency of up to 18.6 million during this year’s Vivo Indian Premier League. The ICC Cricket World Cup is being streamed across six languages — English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Hotstar has also retained the social-viewing feature layer and gamification efforts with Watch 'N Play.

Through the social-viewing feature, Hotstar enables users to watch a match together irrespective of their location, allowing them to chat about the match and their Watch 'N Play experience, not only with their friends and family, but also with experts and celebrities.

Varun Narang, chief product officer of Hotstar, said: “We are delighted to have been able to deliver an uninterrupted cricket watching experience to such a large audience at once. Having achieved a single day platform reach of 100 million demonstrates the indisputable technology prowess that Hotstar brings to the OTT industry. This remarkable achievement has helped us set a new viewership benchmark.”