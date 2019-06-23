Brands plot digital footprint without heavy ad budgets around ICC World Cup

Cricket is not only a religion in India, it is also the most, expensive sports property for advertisers in the country. With the advertising spots for the June 16 India-Pakistan tie selling for as high as Rs 20 lakh for ten seconds, only a select few can afford the platform.

Digital however has opened up a whole new route for guerilla advertising and a host of brands such as Zomato, HDFC Ergo, Nilkamal Plastics, Bajaj Allianz Life, Dabur, among others are stepping in with memes, witty puns and photo captions to leverage the huge interest without busting their ad budgets. The ...