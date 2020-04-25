World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

-
The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton has been cancelled, the International Triathlon Union announced on Friday, as the world continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The mega event was scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 23 in Edmonton, Alberta.
"World Triathlon is working now with WTS and world cup organisers, as well as with National Federations and partners, to reschedule some events at the end of the current year, when is safe and fair to do so, with the aim of giving athletes from all around the world the opportunity to perform and compete as soon as possible," the apex body said in an official statement.
At present, sporting events around the world have come to a halt and all top tournaments like the Indian Premier League, the Premier League, LA Liga stand suspended.
Wimbledon 2020 has also been cancelled for the first time since World War II.
Earlier on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.