NOC election cycles made flexible after postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the pandemic, the (IOC) has said that it will adopt a flexible approach to the election cycles of National Olympic Committees, or NOCs.

Most NOCs hold their elections in the year after the Games, with presidents and executive committee members serving four-year terms at a time. Organisations were subsequently set to vote on their leadership in 2021.

However, after the pandemic forced the postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics from July 23 this year to August 9, 2021 and from August 24, 2020 to September 5, 2021 respectively, this cannot happen.

To help them address this challenge and considering that the main priority is to enable the NOCs to best prepare their respective teams for the Olympic Games, the IOC will allow the NOCs to either follow the four-year term of office, or follow the Olympic Games cycle and hold their elections after the Olympic Games in 2021. This will be done under certain conditions, and subject to their respective statutes.

The IOC will consent to an extension of the initial term of office beyond four years.

The IOC has also increased Olympic Solidarity funds for exceptional Games-related costs incurred by NOCs due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 from $46.7 million to $57 million.

This additional budget of $10.3 million will allow Olympic Solidarity to make available additional funds relating to exceptional Games-related costs incurred by NOCs due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games, stated the IOC.



