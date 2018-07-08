Youth, women keep the FIFA ball rolling; 83.9 mn watched first 48 matches

The 48 group stage matches for FIFA World Cup 2018 have garnered 83.9 million viewers across sports channels on the Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) network (Broadcast Audience Research Council of India, all India). For the 2014 edition, as per data from TAM, viewership was around 50-55 million.

Driving viewership in the country so far is the young adult, 28 per cent of the eyeballs are from audience members between 15 and 30 years. Of this, nearly 60 per cent are male. Overall female viewership across age groups is highest this season at 47 per cent as compared to 40 per cent in ...