Zee re-enters sports broadcasting, picks up media rights for UAE T20 League

The UAE T20 League on Tuesday said it had signed a long-term global media rights contract with entertainment major Zee, paving the way for the latter's re-entry into sports broadcasting. Zee had sold its Ten Sports television network to Sony in 2016 for Rs 2,600 crore, exiting the business back then.

The UAE T20 League will air exclusively on Zee's television channels and its over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5, in India and across the world.

Zee did not specify the deal size or the tenure of the global media rights for the UAE T20 League. However, industry sources estimate the deal size to be around Rs 800-900 crore for 10 years, given that the league is new.

Licensed by the Emirates Board, the UAE T20 League will comprise 6 teams, competing in a 34-match tournament. The teams include franchises owned by Reliance Industries, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.

While the league was supposed to kick off in February, it will likely happen in June, media industry sources said.

Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman of the UAE T20 League, said: “Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like Zee associated with the League. We are confident that Zee has the strength of viewership to take our league to unmatched levels.”

Rahul Johri, president – business, South Asia, Enterprises Limited, said, “We are delighted to be the official global media rights holder of UAE’s T20 League. We believe that the league, which is already attracting globally, the biggest stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic and entertainment to viewers across the world."