A flat that can be office in morning, kids area in noon & bedroom at night

Living spaces that grow or shrink in size seems like a concept straight out of the pages of science fiction. However, Bengaluru-based real estate and urban infrastructure company, Karle Infrastructure, is in the process of turning it into reality.

The company is setting up a 62-acre township in Bengaluru called Karle Town Centre, which will house Vario Homes, a futuristic project with 400 intelligent flats. Depending on one’s needs, the flats can be converted into a workspace in the morning, a children’s play area in the afternoon and a cozy bedroom at night. The flats ...