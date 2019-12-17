After Bollywood debut, TikTok wants to insert itself into popular culture

It is the blockbuster of the season and the star, sharing screen space with a balding hero, is video-sharing social network TikTok. It flashes up on the screen right at the beginning; one half of the romantic lead couple of the movie Bala, Yami Gautam, is a TikTok star and a much sought after mini influencer on the platform and the other, Ayushmann Khurrana, works with a brand she endorses.

When they meet for the first time, Gautam asks Khurrana if they have met before and he replies, “TikTok pe miley to hai itni baar,” (We have met several times on TikTok). And from then ...