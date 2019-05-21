Airbus nurturing cutting-edge Indian start-ups to build super aircraft

Ranjita Ravi is passionate about riding high-performance superbikes. In fact, it is a criteria for recruitment at her start-up Orxa Energies to be able to ride bikes.

This level of passion is helping Orxa design and develop performance electric motorcycles and special lithium-ion battery packs that are able to manage the specific challenges of these vehicles, such as longevity, thermals and weight. Orxa’s products have caught the attention of Airbus, as the world’s largest planemaker sees the applications of the company's innovation in the aerospace sector, especially ...