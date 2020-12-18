Amazfit announces GTS 2 for Rs 12,999, to go on sale from December 21

-
ALSO READ
Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Feature-rich fitness wearable good for beginners
Amazfit GTR 2 available for pre-orders on Flipkart, launching on Dec 17
Amazfit Bip S Lite with 30-day battery life launched in India for Rs 3,799
Amazfit Powerbuds review: One-of-its-kind TWS earbuds for health fanatics
Nokia 2.4 review: Steep price spoils it for this good 'budget' smartphone
-
Amazfit has officially announced the launch of GTS 2, scheduled to go on sale in India on December 21. Priced at Rs 12,999, GTS 2 will be available in the Midnight Black variant for pre-order.
Amazfit GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 341ppi pixel HD resolution, and is equipped with a 246mAh battery that offers up to 7 days of typical use and 20 days of basic use.
The watch comes with an aluminium alloy body and rotatable screen, and has 3D Corning Gorilla glass with anti-fingerprint coating with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating for scratch-resistance.
The GTS 2 comes with BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health. The BioTracker 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation.
The smartwatch also monitors sleep patterns and sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps.
Amazfit GTS 2 features the PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance.
The smartwatch includes over 90 built in sports modes that are easy to activate any time you start exercising.
The GTS 2 is also waterproof to 5 ATM. The smartwatch also offers over 50 watch faces to choose from, with always-on display.
The GTS 2, will be available on Amazon.in and on official website in.amazfit.com. Amazfit is also expected to launch GTS 2 mini in India around Christmas.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU