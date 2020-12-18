Amazfit announces GTS 2 for Rs 12,999, to go on sale from December 21

has officially announced the launch of GTS 2, scheduled to go on sale in India on December 21. Priced at Rs 12,999, GTS 2 will be available in the Midnight Black variant for pre-order.

GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 341ppi pixel HD resolution, and is equipped with a 246mAh battery that offers up to 7 days of typical use and 20 days of basic use.

The watch comes with an aluminium alloy body and rotatable screen, and has 3D Corning Gorilla glass with anti-fingerprint coating with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating for scratch-resistance.

The GTS 2 comes with BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health. The BioTracker 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation.

The smartwatch also monitors sleep patterns and sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps.

GTS 2 features the PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance.

The smartwatch includes over 90 built in sports modes that are easy to activate any time you start exercising.

The GTS 2 is also waterproof to 5 ATM. The smartwatch also offers over 50 watch faces to choose from, with always-on display.

The GTS 2, will be available on Amazon.in and on official website in.amazfit.com. Amazfit is also expected to launch GTS 2 mini in India around Christmas.