Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch livestream in India, what to expect, and more

Apple’s worldwide developer conference (WWDC) 2019 is set to begin on Monday where the American technology company is expected to announce developments related to its software and operating system for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV, and more.

How to watch keynote livestream

The will begin at 10:30PM IST (10AM PDT in the US). The keynote will livestream at official portal that can be viewed using Safari browser on Apple products, Edge browser on Microsoft Windows platform, and Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers.

What to expect

At the WWDC 2019, Apple is expected to announce three separate apps for Music, TV and Podcasts that would replace the company’s long standing iTunes software. Besides, the company is also expected to unveil iOS 13 operating system for iPhone and iPad, and macOS 10.15 for MacBooks and iMacs. A new operating system for Apple Watch is also expected to be unveiled at the conference. Apart from these, the company is also expected to announce unified app strategy – allowing developers to make apps that could work across Apple ecosystem.

iOS 13 for iPhone and iPad

The iOS 13 is expected to bring native dark mode to iPhone and iPads. Apart from improvements in user interface, the upgraded OS is also expected to bring new apps such as a new health app, reminder app and a single app that would replace Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps. Swipe to write keyboard is another feature that might make its way to iPhone and iPad through the iOS 13.

macOS 10.15 for Macs

Last year, Apple rolled out iPad versions of Apple’s News, Voice Memos, Home, and Stocks apps on the Mac. This year, the company is expected to bring more such iPad apps to the Mac. Besides, the company is also expected to announce a unified app strategy that would enable developers to build one single app compatible with all Apple products.