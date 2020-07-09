As action takes backseat, GoPro Hero8 Black takes up double duty of webcam

-
GoPro on Thursday announced a beta firmware update for its Hero8 Black to pull up a double job of an HD webcam. The action camera maker also made available desktop utility installation files, which helps complete the webcam set-up without any third-party accessories.
However, the GoPro Webcam desktop utility is currently available for macOS users and the support for Windows operating system is in development.
“With a quick camera firmware update and desktop utility installation, users can use their HERO8 Black camera as a 1080p HD webcam for more immersive video conferencing, wide-angle instructional classes and so on. Fitting the entire scene in your shot is now simple thanks to HERO8 Black’s wide field of view, and everything will look amazing thanks to GoPro’s legendary image quality. We’re excited to now help webcam users GoPro at home!” GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said in a statement.
Video conferencing services that support GoPro Webcam
- Zoom (v 5.0.5 and newer) and Zoom Chrome Extension
- YouTube Live (Using Chrome)
- Webex (Using Chrome)
- Google Meet
- Microsoft Teams
- Skype
- Twitch via OBS
- BlueJeans
- GoTo Meeting
- Snap Camera
- Facebook Rooms
Steps to turn Hero8 Black into a webcam
- Install the beta camera firmware onto your HERO8 Black
- Install the new GoPro Webcam desktop utility onto your computer
- Plug your HERO8 Black into your computer with any USB-C cable (the one that came with your GoPro, for example).
- Once logged into a compatible video conference application, simply choose GoPro from the list of available camera sources and you are good to go
Facing trouble? A detailed step-by-step guide is available here.
