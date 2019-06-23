Blaupunkt BH01 headphone: Good sound, easy on the pocket but hard on ears

In less than four months since entered India's audio market, the German tech major has now upped the ante with a slew of audio devices, such as wireless headphones, earphones and portable speakers. The latest on the line is the BH01 Bluetooth headphones, which offer a rich sound at an affordable price of Rs 1,699.

With the foldable design and soft cushioning on the ear cups, the lightweight have an equalizer button for switching between modes to enhance the bass. The turbo bass technology works well when you use the during workouts and other outdoor activities, but don't expect too much from the overall sound pattern.

I felt almost everything has been taken care of in terms of sound quality. The tuning between punchy bass and treble is plausible but when it comes to comfort, I felt the grip is a bit tight despite soft cushions. Keeping the wrapped around your head also gets difficult after 20-30 minutes. somehow missed a crucial observation here. The tightness could be because of metal joints and the band.

The HD sound is music to ears, especially at high volume where most of the headphones fail to deliver due to creakiness or distortion. The controls are easy and volume and pause buttons respond well, and the set can be connected to two mobile phones at the same time, as it supports dual mode.