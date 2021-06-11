boAt Rockerz 330 review: Affordable yet impressive neckband-style earphones

-
Homegrown audio accessory maker boAt recently launched neckband style wireless earphones called the Rockerz 330. Priced at Rs 1,299, the earphones are touted to offer segment leading on-battery time of up to 30-hour. Powered by 10mm dynamic audio drivers, the earphones have in-ear design, metal alloy housing, in-line control buttons, and more. On paper, the boAt Rockerz 330 seems to be a value for money earphones. Are they? Let’s find out:
The boAt Rockerz 330 looks better than many entry-level neckband style earphones, thanks to metallic housing with rubber neckband. While the metallic housing makes it durable, the flexible rubber neckband aids handling. That said, the earphones are easy to use and comfortable to wear all-day long.
The boAt Rockerz 330 boasts in-ear type earbuds, which are made of good quality material for comfortable use. The earbuds have a magnet on the outside end so they do not hang loose around your neck but stick together when not in use.
The right wire of the earphones has in-line controls for power and volume. It also has a tiny LED indicator just below the controls to show power, pairing, and battery status. There is also a USB-C port which is nearly invisible as a tiny lid keeps it concealed.
The controls are easy to remember, it takes about a day or two to get used to them. Interestingly, the power button is a multi-utility one -- doubles up to wake up the digital assistant on the supported smartphones (Android and iOS) and a quick press to pause the song. Similarly, the volume rocker buttons do a double duty – skip to the next song or go to a previous one. Overall, it is simple and easy, just like how it should be.
As for the sound quality, the earphones’ 10mm dynamic audio drivers impress with bass-heavy output. At times, however, the bass overpowers the treble and vocals, affecting the overall output.
I used the earphones for some electronic numbers available on Apple Music, and the output was good. But the earphones sound messy if you listen to progressive or alternative rock on.
Acoustic songs sound balanced and the earphones work well for podcasts too.
Coming on to the value-added features, the earphones support dual pairing -- they can be wirelessly connected to two devices simultaneously. The Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity makes pairing quick and easy, and the connection remains stable in both indoors and outdoors.
The earphones are IPX5 rated for protection against water and sweat. They make a good companion for fitness enthusiasts, but the weak ingress protection means shorter life of the product.
When it comes to battery, boAt claims Rockerz 330 offers up to 30 hours of music playback on a single charge and it comes close to that in everyday use. Besides, there is quick charging too, as the earphones can last for up to 10 hours with just a 10-minute charge. So, I never had to really charge the earphones more than once during the week I used them thoroughly for this review.
Overall, the boAt Rockerz 330 is inexpensive wireless earphones good for everyday use. They lack the premium sound signature but the audio quality is better than what you get in most other entry-level neckband shaped wireless earphones. That said, the boAt Rockerz 330 is a good option better than most of its peers.
