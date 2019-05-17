Bose Soundbar 700 offers ecstatic music, but it costs time and money

Let's start with who should buy the Bose Soundbar 700. That would be anyone who is looking for great music in a large, undivided indoor space. A large living room — not the standard 10 ft x 12 ft bedroom — would be ideal.

It works best with a TV, which should be at least 55 inches. Anything smaller will look puny in front of this 16-inch-long audio bar. If you find yourself capable of spending Rs 70,000 on a soundbar, read on. Design 4.5/5 The long, rectangular bar comes in pure black or pure white, with a tempered glass top and a 5-cm-high speaker grille in front. ...