BS READS: Drone operators unite, lend a helping hand in coronavirus fight

In a crowded country like India, drones might be the answer to enforcing social distancing, the authorities have realised. As police forces spread themselves thin managing the heat zones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now being deployed in cities, slums, even forests, to detect violations.

Forces in all major metro cities have partnered with start-ups to deploy drones for surveillance — detect violations and report back to the local police control room for targeted action. In places like Bengaluru and Srinagar, drones have been seen making public announcements, while in ...