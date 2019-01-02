JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

CES 2019: From AI to IoT and 5G, innovations that will be big at tech event
Business Standard

Can re-skilling help women find better jobs? Here's what data shows

20 million Indian women quit their jobs between 2004 and 2012, according to a World Bank study

Business Standard 

artificial intelligence, AI, automation, machine learning
Photo: Shutterstock

The expected adoption of automation and artificial intelligence in the marketplace means ability to learn quickly, adaptability and creative thinking will become key differentiators in the coming years. For employers, the winds of change means solely relying on new workers entering the labour market with the right ready-made skills will no longer be sufficient and they will have to re-skill the existing workforce. But what about those, especially women, who are looking to restart? How can re-skilling help them harness the opportunities? Some answers:


Chart
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 21:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements