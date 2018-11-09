Canon M50 review: A pocket monster for on-the-go photographer in you

Compact mirrorless cameras are significantly lighter. And Canon's latest cropped-sensor mirrorless camera, the EOS M50, competes for the top spot. The EOS M50 features a 24.1 megapixel (MP) APS-C CMOS cropped sensor and is also the first Canon camera to come with a DIGIC 8 processor.

The image output is impressive, to say the least. In bright daylight, the output had end-to-end detailing with a good dynamic range and decent colour reproduction. The lowlight photography is also impressive. The M50 is remarkable with its considerable image detailing across ISO sensitivity of ...