CES 2019: AMD Ryzen 7nm chip, Analog ECG watch, BMW self-riding bike & more

There is a lot going around at the ongoing (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, the US. From next-generation computing chips to autonomous vehicles and self-riding bikes, the technology event is full of surprises for technology enthusiasts. Business Standard lists technology innovations that were announced, showcased and demonstrated at the mega technology event on January 9:

announces 7nm-based Ryzen chip

In a move aimed at taking on Intel and Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Wednesday unveiled the 7nm-based and graphic processor at the The Ryzen CPU chips will be launched in the middle of this year and will compete with Intel’s (10nm) PC processors. also announced (seven) graphics chips, which will compete with Nvidia’s gaming chips. The graphic chip will start shipping from February 7.

Introducing the 3rd Gen RYZEN from @AMD, announced at #CES2019



"With RYZEN our mission has always been clear - push boundaries of what can be done with desktop processor. 3rd gen RYZEN will set the bar on performance, tech and power efficiency." - @LisaSu pic.twitter.com/i62d5LWghi — CES (@CES) January 9, 2019

Samsung’s foldable phone

Foldable phones are coming, and South Korean electronics maker Samsung was expected to go big on its iteration of the at However, the phone has a long way to go before making a public appearance. Therefore, the company showcased it to a very limited audience – according to a report in Korean media.

Byton, a Chinese electric vehicle start-up, unveiled the M-Byte vehicle at the Apart from other industry first offerings, it also has a massive screen that stretches from one end of the car’s dashboard to another. It has a wide 49-inch coast-to-coast display that supports gesture control and voice command.

demonstrates self-riding motorcycle

Motorrad, a motorcycle brand of the German company BMW, demonstrated a self-driving prototype based on its R 1250 GS Adventure bike platform. In the video shared by amazed viewers, the bike is seen running, taking turns, circling around and then coming to a stationary position and standing automatically on a side stand.

Withings showcases Move ECG smartwatch

Formerly known as Nokia Health, Withings showcased the Move ECG smartwatch at the CES 2019. As the name suggests, the analog fitness tracker has built-in hardware to take an electrocardiogram (ECG). What makes special is the fact that the company is charging $130 for it, much lesser than Apple Watch Series 4 that is the only watch that supports ECG function. What's more, the watch has a battery life of at least a year, according to the company.