Chat bots to voice-based fund transfer, digital wave sweeping Indian banks

It was 1977 when Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former chairman of country’s largest bank State bank India, joined the lender as a probationary officer. Bhattacharya recounts that each bit of banking operations those days used to be manual. From entry to reconciliation of accounts, everything was done with human help.

There used to be ‘big fat’ registers. Carrying those registers or even finding a past transaction from those registers was a herculean task. Then came the binders where a bank employee could insert a page of recorded transactions. From binders, it graduated ...