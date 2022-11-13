Consulting firms stepping up to build stronger cyber armour for businesses

An Indian logistics company recently found that 400 of its servers had stopped working completely. While it did not take the firm long to realise that it was a victim of a cyber attack, the warning that went unnoticed was sent over three weeks ago on email. The hacker, claiming to have stolen all data and taken control of their systems, wanted a ransom of 25 bitcoins (worth around $420,000). The company roped in the experts at that point, who then started the damage control exercise.