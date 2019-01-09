Dairy farms employ tech to ramp up production, offer milk that's pure

Number 0101 starts her day early — at 3am, to be precise. Soft flute music plays in the background to keep her relaxed and a Fitbit type of wearable device tracks her health in real-time.

If it detects any variations in her health parameters, an alert is sent to a doctor via a mobile app and a check-up follows. Number 0101 is one of 400 cows at Happy Milk, a dairy farm start-up which is betting heavily on technology to automate its operations. Spread across 30 acres of land in the industrial city of Tumkur, about 150 km from Bengaluru, the one-year-old company produces and ...