Despite regulatory uncertainties, investors betting big on Web3 startups

Money is pouring into a sector that is still evolving, despite regulatory uncertainties

Technology | technology industry | finance sector

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

ccording to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform, Web3 startups raised $865.5 million between January and October this year in a total of 32 funding rounds.

If you are a budding developer and interested in Web3, chances are that you will be headed to one of India’s largest-ever meetings of Web3 developers, being held by Polygon, a Web3 platform. The company’s ongoing “Web3: Made in India Tour” is expected to see close to 4,000 developers coming together at the inaugural Polygon Connect event in Bengaluru on December 1.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:17 IST

