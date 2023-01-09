Dizo launches Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra smartwatches: Know price, specs

Chinese consumer technology brand Dizo on Monday launched in India the Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra smartwatches. Priced at Rs 3,299, the DIZO Watch D Ultra will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from January 12. The DIZO Watch D Pro is priced at Rs 2,699 and it will be available on Flipkart from January 17. Below are the details:

DIZO Watch D Pro

The DIZO Watch D Pro sports a 1.85-inch screen of 60HZ refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. Powered by a DIZO D1 chip, the watch boots DIZO OS supported by a dedicated GPU unit. It includes ‘Art Filter’ for watch face customisation and an option to change/ re-arrange all five pre-set watch faces. It has over 110 sports modes that tracks and maintains daily, weekly and monthly records. It features over 150+ customisable watch faces, which are refreshed on a regular basis, adding topical ones like Pride Month, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, etc. – said the company in a statement.

The watch provides weather updates including wind speed, humidity and UV Index and forecasts in regular intervals of three hours. The has sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks calorie, sleep, sedentary, and breathing patterns, along with drink water reminders. Other features include camera controls, shutter button, countdown, smart glance for daily briefs, alarm, Bluetooth calling, and a do-not-disturb mode, which automatically turns on when users are asleep. The watch comes in classic black, silver grey and lightning blue colours.

DIZO Watch D Ultra

The Dizo Watch D Ultra has a square dial with side-mounted buttons for navigation. The screen is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass and the case is made of aluminium. According to Dizo, the straps are made of soft and skin-friendly silicone. The comes in classic black, silver grey and ocean blue colours. It features customisable watch faces, which are refreshed on a regular basis, adding topical ones like Pride Month, Diwali, etc.

Powered by a 270mAh battery, the sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of 368x448 resolution and 500 nits of brightness level. It has over 100+ sports modes built-in, including indoor and outdoor walking, running, yoga, hiking, folk dance, cross fit, dancing, karate and more. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch is supported by DIZO Health Suite. It also maintains records and can give weekly, monthly, and annual insights to the users.

According to Dizo, the smartwatch can last up to 48 days on standby or 10 days on average usage without calling. Other features include tracking running route, social media instant sharing, camera control, music control, sedentary reminders, water intake reminders, breathing exercise, phone camera control, music control, alarm, find phone, find watch, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, weather forecast, and more.