Fujifilm X-T200 review: Makes for a decent entry-level mirrorless camera

recently launched the XT-200 entry-level mirrorless camera at Rs 59,999. Successor to the X-T100 mirrorless camera, the new XT-200 brings incremental upgrades. Aimed at vloggers, the camera’s size and video quality seem to be its main strengths. Business Standard took the XT-200 out for a spin to test it on key parameters like design, features and performance. Here are the observations:

Build and design





The Fujifilm XT-200 looks similar to the predecessor, the X-T100, but with better in-hand grip and improved electronic viewfinder (EVF). The body is small and fairly light (about 370 g without lens). Even with the lens kit (15-45mm f/2.5-5.6 lens) it is easy to carry around which makes it handy for vloggers and people on the move. The XT-200's appeal lies in its retro look and colour finishes; it comes in silver, dark silver and champagne.

It has a 3.5-inch rotating (90-to-180-degrees) swiveling touchscreen that allows you to easily switch between behind the lens and on the front. The camera’s display is satisfactory and bright; readable under direct sunlight. It is one of the finest displays at this price range.







The camera has a premium feel to it and, despite featuring a compact form factor, it does not feel cramped. The camera’s button are evenly spread and the compact form factor makes them easily accessible.

There is a tiny switch on the left side to open the flash, and a customisable control dial below it. On the right, there is a mode dial below the EVF flanked by front and rear control dials. The shutter release sits in the middle of the front dial.

The Drive/Delete and Play buttons are on the rear, above the LCD. To its right there is a ‘View Mode’ setting to toggle the in-camera eye sensor along with two programmable function buttons.





There is a joystick to navigate through menu and settings and Menu/OK and Display/Back buttons below it. On the right side, there is a micro HDMI port to connect it to a TV. On the left is a 2.5mm jack to connect an external mic.

Performance





The Fujifilm XT-200 comes with a new 24.2-megapixel sensor with improved autofocus system aided by phase detection technology. The new sensor is quick in fixing focus on object, allowing the lens to capture even the fast moving objects without missing out on details. While the autofocus works well for most part, it also misses out some times. Moreover, the sensor does not seem good enough for night time imaging.

Fujifilm claims the processor in XT-200 is three-and-a-half times faster than the one on its predecessor. It allows burst shooting of up to eight frames per second at full resolution. The XT-200 also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.





The camera offers in-body stabilization, which works fine but up to an extent.

You can connect smartphone with the camera through Wi-Fi. This makes photo transfer an easy process as you do not have to take out the storage card every time to download the images. To send photos over Wi-Fi, you will have to download the Fujifilm Cam Remote app.







Battery

This is where the XT-200 does not impress. The camera consumes a significant amount of battery even with moderate usage. A fully charged battery comes down to low level only after a moderate usage of about 30-40 pictures and a few short videos. Thankfully, there is a USB-C charging port that makes it easy to charge the battery on the go using a compatible smartphone charger.







Verdict

The Fujifilm X-T200 is priced competitively at Rs 59,999 and comes loaded with features like 4K video, big touch screen, and improved autofocus. The lens kit is decent but could have been better. Overall, the X-T200 is a decent performer that may impress vloggers and social media influencers.

Here are some more photos from the camera:

























