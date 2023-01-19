JUST IN
Garmin launches Instinct Crossover Series watches in India: Price, features
Twitter Blue now costs $11 per month for Android users: Details here
Google-owned YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library
Apple offers cashback, no-cost EMI on iPhones, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more
PLAYFIT FLAUNT watch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Price, specs
India's smartphone shipments drop 6% to 151.6 mn units in 2022: Report
Apple HomePod 2nd Gen speaker brings spatial audio, Matter support and more
Apple working on iPad-like display for controlling smart home devices
World entering golden age of artificial intelligence: Microsoft CEO Nadella
Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with spatial audio support at Rs 32,900
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Twitter Blue now costs $11 per month for Android users: Details here
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Garmin launches Instinct Crossover Series watches in India: Price, features

The Garmin Instinct Crossover series comes in solar and non-solar variants with price starting at Rs 55,990

Topics
BS Web Reports | Garmin | Garmin India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Garmin Instinct Crossover Series Smartwatches
Garmin Instinct Crossover Series Smartwatches

Adventure watchmaker Garmin on Thursday launched in India the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar smartwatches. Priced Rs 55,990 onwards, the watches will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart and Nykaa, and offline at Garmin stores and Helios watch stores.

"Garmin brings a hybrid GPS multi-sport smartwatch in India that redefines the modern adventure smartwatch, as the pandemic dread subsides and people in India start stepping out for outdoor tracking, travelling, and driving," said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

Instinct Crossover Series smartwatches: Features

The smartwatches sport a Super-Lumi Nova coated analog hands and a chapter ring on the dial under a digital display. Supported by the RevoDrive analog hand technology, the Instinct Crossover watches is claimed by the company to deliver accurate timekeeping even during strenuous activities with advanced auto-calibration.

The Instinct Crossover Solar (Rs 61,990) offers a battery saver mode along with solar charging. It is said to provide up to 70 days of battery life in solar charging mode. The base model, without solar charging, Instinct Crossover (Rs 55,990) can provide nearly a month of battery life in the smartwatch mode, and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

Featuring a thermal and shock-resistant build, and a scratch-free lens, the two watches come with the ability to track and store health-related information. These include maintaining a sleep score with advanced sleep monitoring technology and recording key health metrics, such as stress, oxygen levels and heart rate.

For users on the go, Instinct Crossover delivers timely notifications received on the connected device. Besides, the watch interface and content categorisation can be customised as per individual requirements through the Garmin Connect app and Connect IQ store.

Among other features, the smartwatches provide GPS tracking, satellite connectivity (multi-GNSS), Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass (ABC sensors) to determine directions. Besides, there is also TracBack routing, which helps users navigate back to their starting point during an adventure sport or a hiking trip, and a Reference Point feature to keep track of a known place within the users' current location.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU