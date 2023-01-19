Garmin launches Instinct Crossover Series watches in India: Price, features

Adventure watchmaker on Thursday launched in India the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar . Priced Rs 55,990 onwards, the watches will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart and Nykaa, and offline at stores and Helios watch stores.

" brings a hybrid GPS multi-sport smartwatch in India that redefines the modern adventure smartwatch, as the pandemic dread subsides and people in India start stepping out for outdoor tracking, travelling, and driving," said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, .

Instinct Crossover Series smartwatches: Features



The sport a Super-Lumi Nova coated analog hands and a chapter ring on the dial under a digital display. Supported by the RevoDrive analog hand technology, the Instinct Crossover watches is claimed by the company to deliver accurate timekeeping even during strenuous activities with advanced auto-calibration.

The Instinct Crossover Solar (Rs 61,990) offers a battery saver mode along with solar charging. It is said to provide up to 70 days of battery life in solar charging mode. The base model, without solar charging, Instinct Crossover (Rs 55,990) can provide nearly a month of battery life in the smartwatch mode, and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

Featuring a thermal and shock-resistant build, and a scratch-free lens, the two watches come with the ability to track and store health-related information. These include maintaining a sleep score with advanced sleep monitoring technology and recording key health metrics, such as stress, oxygen levels and heart rate.

For users on the go, Instinct Crossover delivers timely notifications received on the connected device. Besides, the watch interface and content categorisation can be customised as per individual requirements through the Garmin Connect app and Connect IQ store.

Among other features, the provide GPS tracking, satellite connectivity (multi-GNSS), Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass (ABC sensors) to determine directions. Besides, there is also TracBack routing, which helps users navigate back to their starting point during an adventure sport or a hiking trip, and a Reference Point feature to keep track of a known place within the users' current location.