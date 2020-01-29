Give your room a boost: Sennheiser brings Ambeo in India for Rs 1,99,999

You don’t always have to make room for a great audio experience. That’s the idea behind Ambeo, a soundbar that claims to re-create the sound of a 5.1.4 audio system – five speakers, one subwoofer and four additional satellite speakers – through a single device. It saves the space and the hassle of putting together a home theatre set-up, without the necessary expense. Ambeo from the reliable German audio brand is priced at Rs 1,99,999, and was launched in India today.

Ambeo houses two top-firing speakers, six subwoofers and four tweeters within one aluminum-finish soundbar. It supports HDMI eARC, which lets you send high-quality audio from your TV to your soundbar, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, the best-in-class audio frameworks that give more height and width to the soundwaves for a surround sound experience.

It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity and a built-in A native Sound Control App ( and iOS) gives you compete control to equalise the sound along with a few pre-set options (movies, music, sports, et al).

Showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2019, Ambeo was impressive during the demos. At 60 per cent of the volume, its 13 drivers delivered a punchy sound with excellent highs and lows and a deep bass that could fill a standard room. Ambeo uses the acoustics of the room and can have you believe that the sound is approaching you from different directions. It feels like a channel of virtual speakers around you and is very close to 3D surround sound that you experience in theatres. We’ll talk more on that in our full review.

It’s better than a quality home theatre setup in theory because you can move it around the house, if needed. But it weighs 18 kg and is at least seven inches tall. If that doesn’t deter you and if has done enough for you to solidify its credibility through its audio devices, the Ambeo soundbar is on sale from today in selected stores across Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Jalandhar.