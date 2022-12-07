Google's Year in Search 2022: Here is a recap of what India searched online

-
-
Google India on Wednesday published its ‘Year in Search 2022’ results. It recaps what captivated India's interest in 2022 across a broad range of topics, including trending terms, sports events, news events, movies, how-tos, and more. Below are the details:
The top three search trends in India were - Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and FIFA World Cup. People searched for a diverse range of topics under the 'What is' category such as NATO, PFI, Agneepath Scheme, and Article 370. Trending ‘Near me’ queries were topped by Covid vaccine. Besides, people looked for swimming pools, water parks, malls, and metro stations near them.
News events were headlined by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne. People also took interest in the Russia Ukraine war, UP Elections, and Har Ghar Tiranga. Coming to sports events, the Google list showed that Indians were most interested in the Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup, and Asia Cup.
Unlike the year, 2021, theatrical releases took a lead in 2022. Brahmastra and KGF 2 secured top spots in trending movie searches. Trending movies in India included The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and Thor: Love and Thunder. ‘How to’ trending queries showed people actively searching for important information around vaccinations, government documents, income tax filing, pregnancy, and more.
Indian flavours such as Paneer Pasanda, Malai Kofta, and Paneer Burji remained on the top in ‘Recipe’ queries. People also searched for Modak, Chicken soup, Pornstar martini, Pan cake, and Anarse recipes on Google. Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmu, and Rishi Sunak were the most searched personalities on Google this year.
|Google Year in Search | 2022
|Rank
|Trending Searches
|What is
|Near me
|How To
|Movies
|Sports events
|Personalities
|News events (*Events that created breaking news)
|Recipes
|1
|Indian Premier League
|What is Agneepath Scheme
|Covid vaccine near me
|How to download vaccination certificate
|Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
|Indian Premier League
|Nupur Sharma
|Lata Mangeshkar passing
|पनीर पसंदा (Paneer pasanda)
|2
|CoWIN
|What is NATO
|Swimming pool near me
|How to download PTRC challan
|K.G.F.: Chapter 2
|FIFA World Cup
|Droupadi Murmu
|Sidhu Moose wala
|Modak
|3
|FIFA World Cup
|What is NFT
|Water park near me
|Pornstar martini how to drink
|Kashmir Files
|Asia Cup
|Rishi Sunak
|Russia Ukraine war
|Sex on the beach
|4
|Asia Cup
|What is PFI
|Movies near me
|ई श्रमिक कार्ड कैसे बनाएं (How to make e-Shram card)
|RRR
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Lalit Modi
|UP Election results
|Chicken soup
|5
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup
|What is the square root of 4
|Takeout restaurants open now near me
|How to stop motions during pregnancy
|Kantara
|Commonwealth Games
|Sushmita Sen
|Covid-19 cases in India
|मलाई कोफ्ते (Malai Kofta)
|6
|Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
|What is surrogacy
|Malls near me
|How to link voter ID with Aadhar
|Pushpa: The Rise
|Indian Super League
|Anjali Arora
|Shane Warne passing
|Pornstar martini
|7
|e-SHRAM Card
|What is solar eclipse
|Metro station near me
|How to make banana bread
|Vikram
|Pro Kabaddi League
|Abdu Rozik
|Queen Elizabeth passing
|Pizza margherita
|8
|Commonwealth Games
|What is Article 370
|RT–PCR near me
|How to file ITR online
|Lal Singh Chaddha
|ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup
|Eknath Shinde
|KK passing
|Pan cake
|9
|K.G.F: Chapter 2
|What is Metaverse
|Polio drops near me
|How to write Hindi text on image
|Drishyam 2
|Australian Open
|Pravin Tambe
|Har Ghar Tiranga
|पनीर भुर्जी (Paneer Burji)
|10
|Indian Super League
|What is myositis
|मेरे पास के किराये के मकान
|Wordle how to play
|Thor Love and Thunder
|Wimbledon
|Amber Heard
|Bappi Lahiri passing
|Anarse
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:31 IST
