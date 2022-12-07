Google's Year in Search 2022: Here is a recap of what India searched online

India on Wednesday published its ‘Year in Search 2022’ results. It recaps what captivated India's interest in 2022 across a broad range of topics, including trending terms, sports events, news events, movies, how-tos, and more. Below are the details:

The top three search trends in India were - Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and FIFA World Cup. People searched for a diverse range of topics under the 'What is' category such as NATO, PFI, Agneepath Scheme, and Article 370. Trending ‘Near me’ queries were topped by Covid vaccine. Besides, people looked for swimming pools, water parks, malls, and metro stations near them.

News events were headlined by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne. People also took interest in the Russia Ukraine war, UP Elections, and Har Ghar Tiranga. Coming to sports events, the list showed that Indians were most interested in the Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup, and Asia Cup.

Unlike the year, 2021, theatrical releases took a lead in 2022. Brahmastra and KGF 2 secured top spots in trending movie searches. Trending movies in India included The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and Thor: Love and Thunder. ‘How to’ trending queries showed people actively searching for important information around vaccinations, government documents, income tax filing, pregnancy, and more.

Indian flavours such as Paneer Pasanda, Malai Kofta, and Paneer Burji remained on the top in ‘Recipe’ queries. People also searched for Modak, Chicken soup, Pornstar martini, Pan cake, and Anarse recipes on . Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmu, and Rishi Sunak were the most searched personalities on Google this year.



