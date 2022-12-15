HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here

Expanding its C-series line-up in India, Finnish maker on Thursday launched the C31 . The smartphone comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. It is available on online store and selected retail stores in charcoal, mint and cyan colours. The smartphone will soon be available on e-commerce platforms, said the company in a statement.

"We are very happy to announce another great addition to the C-series- the versatile C31. Nokia C31 embodies the Nokia smartphone promise sporting an ad-free UI, great battery life, and best-in-security with quarterly security updates for a hassle-free user experience. By combining quality materials with smart features and top-level security, we’re delivering the longevity our fans have come to expect,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP, India & MENA, .

Nokia C31: Specifications

The Nokia C31 sports a 6.74-inch LCD screen of 1600 x 720 resolution. It boots Android 12 operating system. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor. Powered by Google, the camera features blurred portrait shots on front camera and night imagery. It comes with the GoPro Quik app pre-installed for users to shoot, edit and share the photos.

It is powered by a 5,050 mAh battery, supported by 10W of wired charging. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. promises up to two years of quarterly security updates and one year of replacement guarantee.

The smartphone has rear mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock mechanism, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM, microSD for storage expansion, and wireless FM radio.