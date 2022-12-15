JUST IN
HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Nokia C31 smartphone is available on Nokia online store and selected retail stores in charcoal, mint and cyan colours

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia C31
Nokia C31

Expanding its C-series smartphone line-up in India, Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global on Thursday launched the Nokia C31 smartphone. The smartphone comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. It is available on Nokia online store and selected retail stores in charcoal, mint and cyan colours. The smartphone will soon be available on e-commerce platforms, said the company in a statement.

"We are very happy to announce another great addition to the C-series- the versatile Nokia C31. Nokia C31 embodies the Nokia smartphone promise sporting an ad-free UI, great battery life, and best-in-security with quarterly security updates for a hassle-free user experience. By combining quality materials with smart features and top-level security, we’re delivering the longevity our fans have come to expect,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP, India & MENA, HMD Global.

Nokia C31: Specifications

The Nokia C31 sports a 6.74-inch LCD screen of 1600 x 720 resolution. It boots Android 12 operating system. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor. Powered by Google, the camera features blurred portrait shots on front camera and night imagery. It comes with the GoPro Quik app pre-installed for users to shoot, edit and share the photos.

It is powered by a 5,050 mAh battery, supported by 10W of wired charging. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. HMD Global promises up to two years of quarterly security updates and one year of replacement guarantee.

The smartphone has rear mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock mechanism, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM, microSD for storage expansion, and wireless FM radio.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 13:43 IST

