How Indian startups are helping global shipping firms adopt new tech

If Titanic had set sail in 2019, Jack (the hero of James Cameron’s blockbuster film on the doomed ship) would probably have survived. As would have everyone else and its precious cargo.

Today’s weather tracking software would have warned of the looming iceberg well in advance and the cargo-tracking platform and other software would have given information on any delay in the shipment or abnormal fuel consumption pattern. In recent years, the shipping industry has undergone a huge transformation in the use of technology. While most of the innovations have been geared towards ...