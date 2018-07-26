Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i with GPU Turbo, quad-cameras launched: Know details

Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, on July 26 launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India at Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990, respectively. Both the devices feature the Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology, which the company claims improves graphic performance by up to 60 per cent, and the processor’s by up to 30 per cent.

In terms of design, the Nova 3 gets the premium glass build with a P20 Pro-inspired reflective back, and a metallic chassis. The phone also shares most of its features and hardware from Huawei’s flagship device. It features a notch-based 6.3-inch diagonal fullHD+ LCD screen in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a dual camera set-up on the rear and front. The rear cameras use a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a 24MP monochrome lens, whereas the front cameras use a combination of 24MP and 2MP. Powering the smartphone is a 3,750 mAh battery.

The Nova 3i, on the other hand, is a lite version of the Nova 3. It also gets a 6.3-inch fullHD+ notch-based screen in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, unlike the premium sibling, the Nova 3i is powered by latest midrange SoC -- Kirin 710. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a dual camera set-up on the rear and front. However, the rear cameras use a 16MP sensor paired with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, whereas the front cameras use a combination of 24MP and 2MP. Powering the smartphone is a 3,340 mAh battery.

Both the phones boot Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 ROM with native support for artificial intelligence. The phones also feature 3D Qmoji features, which is Huawei’s adaptation of Apple’s Animoji feature.

Huawei Nova 3

Coming on to the key features of the Nova 3 and Nova 3i, both the phones supports Huawei’s GPU Turbo; a graphic processing acceleration co-developed by Huawei and Honor. The GPU Turbo re-architects how graphics are processed on the system level and boosts the performance without reducing the processor’s efficiency. Both the phones also get Amazon Assist, a virtual search for shopping app that works just like Google Lens; however is limited to Amazon shopping app only.

Huawei Nova 3i

The Nova 3 and Nova 3i are now available for preorder on Amazon India. Huawei is offering Rs 1,000 discount on preorder for both the smartphones and the sale would begin from August 7.