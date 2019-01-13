IIM Kozhikode incubated Wudi starts AI-based career advisory programme

A Kerala-based start-up has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) augmented career advisory programme in collaboration with a career guidance service provider. It will offer career advice to students in the age group of 13-18 years.

Wudi, a start-up incubated by the Indian Institute of Management, (IIMK), through its business incubation and entrepreneurship development centre IIMK Live, has developed an AI-based talent and skill discovery platform, calling it Wudi, to use its algorithms to assess the talents in a candidate.

The programme, Career Mentor, is being undertaken in collaboration with Career Guru, a leading career guidance service provider in Kerala and West-Asian countries. Career Mentor is an amalgamation of career counseling expertise of Career Guru and Wudi’s AI platform. As claims, the project is first-of-its-kind in India where an AI platform augments human-driven sessions, workshops, training camps and field visits with a host of mentors, psychologists, trainers and industry experts as stakeholders.

Career Mentor would assess children using a mix of conventional and non-conventional methods. "Career Mentor's objective is to enable children to unravel their true potential, and help them make the right career decisions. Our learning is how consistent human interaction, augmented by an AI system, can provide phenomenal accuracy in skill discovery and career mentoring," said Arjun Hari, CEO of Wudi.

“AI and machine learning are the new buzz. At IIM Kozhikode, we are focusing on helping translate into commercial solutions,” said Professor Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIMK.