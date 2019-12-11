India has the lowest number of web domains registered among top economies

Indian businesses want bigger footprint on the web. Businesses, starting from a handicraft-maker in Haridwar to a textile supplier from Chennai, are slowly but surely realising that a presence on the web is crucial to survive and grow in the internet-age.

A simple Google search is now the de facto meaning of discovery for any business or service, and also a way to find customers outside one’s immediate vicinity. Over the years, hundreds of millions of small businesses have come online, launched websites and social media pages. For business-owners with little knowledge of the web, ...