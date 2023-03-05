JUST IN
Business Standard

India's tech sector revenue to cross $245 billion in FY23, shows data

The year is emerging as India's techade, with robust opportunities in creating public digital infrastructure, and greater ease of doing business

Topics
Tech sector | Ease of Doing Business | Digitalisation

Shivani Shinde 

tech

The Indian technology sector has been resilient even in an uncertain global macro environment.

The recently released Nasscom Strategic Review 2023 says the industry will end 2022-23 (FY23) with revenues of over $245 billion, an increase of $19 billion over FY22.

The year is emerging as India’s techade, with robust opportunities in creating public digital infrastructure, and greater ease of doing business.

Here is a short summary of the trends in the review:

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 18:02 IST

