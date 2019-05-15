Internet technologies are enhancing fans' experience in sporting events

At the Dota 2 tournament at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome in April this year, the stadium was filled to the brim.

When it came to the most awaited esports match of the tourney, fans screamed and tried to reach out across the separating screens to touch their heroes — the group of nerdy 18- to 30-year-olds who got on to the stage to sweat it out for the final game which would be watched by millions across the US, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Australia. Sporting events, whether it is esports or physically challenging ones like the Indian Premier League (IPL), National Football ...