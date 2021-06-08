iQOO Z3 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G debuts in India: Price, specs

on Tuesday launched India’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G system-on-chip. Named the Z3, the smartphone comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The Z3 starts at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,990 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 22,990. The 5G smartphone will be available in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours on Amazon India and the iQOO India website from June 8. As part of the introductory offer, the phone gets Rs 1,500 instant discount, valid for ICICI Bank credit and debit cards users.

As for the specifications, the iQOO Z3 boots Android 11 operating system-based FuntouchOS 11 user interface. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display of 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports HDR10 and boasts DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut. It sports a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor), along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The rear camera can recording 4K videos at 60 fps. It boasts EFB (eye, face, body) autofocus tracking, and Super Night Mode supported by several filters for low light photography.

The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery supported by 55W fast charging. iQoo claims the phone battery charges by up to 50 per cent in about 19 minutes. As for the connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for phone unlock mechanism.

The phone features a five-layer liquid cooling system that is touted by the company to reduce the surface temperature by up to 10 degree-Celcius.