JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today: Livestream, expected specs, and more
Business Standard

Jabra launches Elite 45h on-ear headphones in India for Rs 9,999

The device features Jabra MySound to optimise and personalise sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles

Topics
Jabra | headphones

IANS 

The speakers enable music to be delivered while the dual-mic design removes noise around so one can enjoy crystal clear calls
The speakers enable music to be delivered while the dual-mic design removes noise around so one can enjoy crystal clear calls

Denmark-based wearable brand Jabra on Wednesday launched Elite 45h on-ear headphones in India for Rs 9,999.

The headphones aim to offer long battery life of up to 50 hours on single charge and with the fast-charging capabilities, one can get up to 10 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging, said the company.

"The product has been designed for everyday commuters who could use the 50 hours battery life and 40mm speakers to listen to music and make calls on-the-go, without ever worrying about running out of charge," said Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC Jabra.

The device features Jabra MySound to optimise and personalise sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles.

The headphones offer one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant as well as support Bluetooth 5.0.

The speakers enable music to be delivered while the dual-mic design removes noise around so one can enjoy crystal clear calls.

The product will be available in copper black colour on Amazon.in from August 6, said the company.

Key features and specifications:

Up to 50 hours battery life with just one charge

Ultra-fast charge of 10 hours in 15 mins

Large 40mm speaker for a superior music experience

Optimize the music experience to your individual hearing profile with MySound

Lightweight and portable at just 160g

Single fold allows headphones to lie flat, fitting easily into bags

Supports Bluetooth 5.0 for heightened connectivity

Dual-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy environments

One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant

Customizable music equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 20:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU